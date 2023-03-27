GBPUSD buyers making a play to the upside

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity fell below its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data. (MA) on Friday (blue line in the chart) and a swing area between 1.22608 and 1.22823. However, when the price tested a lower swing area between 1.2191 and 1.2202, as well as the 200-hour MA (green line), buyers stepped in. The last time the price tested the 200-hour MA was on March 15 during a corrective move downward, suggesting that the last two downward corrections found support from buyers at the 200-hour MA.

In today's trading, the price moved above its 100-hour MA at 1.22567. Although the price has fluctuated around this level, it is currently trading above it and near the day's high at 1.2279. Intraday traders will now see the 100-hour MA as a close risk level.

Examining the 4-hour chart, today's high price is testing the upper boundary of the swing area near 1.22823 (see green numbered circles), which served as a floor back in January. In February, sellers entered near this level, but the price also broke above it, reaching the February high at 1.23428. The recent move off Friday's low has now returned to the top of this swing area. A sustained move above this level is necessary to strengthen the bullish bias.