Fundamental Overview

The USD is weaker across the board following the soft US PPI report yesterday. The market pricing is now showing a total of 31 bps of easing by year end compared to 24 bps before the PPI. The focus remains on the US CPI report today.

A hot report will likely cause some trouble in the markets with the stock market looking as the most vulnerable right now.The best outcome would be a soft report given the overstretched moves in the markets caused by the repricing in rate cuts expectations.

That would likely reverse most of the recent trends and trigger a correction in Treasury yields and therefore in the US Dollar.

On the GBP side, the UK CPI report today missed expectations across the board by a big margin and strengthened the markets expectations for a 25 bps cut at the upcoming BoE meeting.

As a reminder, the BoE kept the Bank Rate unchanged as expected at the last policy decision but we got a more dovish than expected vote split as 3 voters wanted a rate cut compared to just 1 expected.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

GBPUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that GBPUSD is consolidating around the low ahead of the US CPI report. From a risk management perspective, the sellers will have a better risk to reward setup around the major trendline to position for further downside. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into new highs.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price broke above the minor downward trendline that was defining the bearish momentum on this timeframe. This is generally a signal for a bigger pullback. The buyers will likely pile in around these levels to position for a pullback into the major trendline. The sellers, on the other hand, will look for breakouts on lower timeframes to keep pushing towards new lows.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have an important resistance zone around the 1.2250 level where the price got rejected from several times in the past days. This is where we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the level to position for a drop into new lows.

The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into the major trendline. The red lines define the average daily range for today although the price can easily extend beyond those levels given that we have the US CPI report ahead and it’s a key event.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today, we have the US CPI report, while tomorrow we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures.