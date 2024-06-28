Fundamental Overview

The USD continues to be backed by good economic data as we have also seen recently from the US PMIs last Friday and the US Consumer Confidence report this week. Yesterday, we also got the US Jobless Claims figures where the data showed that the labour market continues to rebalance via less job availability rather than more layoffs.

Such data keeps the interest rates expectations stable around two cuts by the end of the year and supports the risk sentiment amid a pickup in growth without inflationary pressures.

The GBP, on the other hand, has been under pressure since the BoE policy decision where the central bank delivered some dovish signals and kept the door open for a rate cut in August. This week the Pound has been under pressure mainly due to some US Dollar strength.

It looks like the price action this week has been influenced more by month-end, quarter-end and mid year-end flows rather than something fundamental.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

GBPUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that GBPUSD bounced once again from the support at 1.2635 today as the buyers continue to step in around this level to position for a rally into new highs with a better risk to reward setup. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to gain more conviction and increase the bearish bets into the 1.25 handle next.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the downside momentum seems to be slowing as the lower lows get shallower. This might be a signal for a reversal, although a break to the downside could invalidate it.

The buyers will want to see the price breaking above the downward trendline to gain more conviction and increase the bullish bets into the 1.28 handle. The sellers, on the other hand, might lean on the trendline to position for a break below the support with a better risk to reward setup.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we've been ranging for the entier week as flows have been dominating the price action and the market awaits new catalysts to push it in either direction. There's not much else to do here other than waiting for the price to reach the key levels or provide some breakouts. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we conclude the week with the US PCE report where the market expects the Core PCE to fall further towards the Fed’s 2% target.