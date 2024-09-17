Fundamental Overview

Last Thursday, WSJ’s Timiraos published an article which seemed suggesting that a 50 bps cut was still being discussed. The market responded by raising 50 bps cut probabilities to around 40% from 13% before the news.

Nick Timiraos is considered a Fed “insider”, so the market is attentive to all of his pieces concerning potential Fed decisions. Since then, the 50 bps camp got more vocal and the probability for the Fed to cut by 50 bps at the upcoming meeting stands now around 70% with a total of 120 bps of easing by year-end.

This repricing weakened the US Dollar across the board as Treasury yields fell further. Once we are done with the Fed decision though, the focus will switch back to the economic data. In case we start to see better figures, the market might start to pare back the aggressive easing expected in 2025 supporting the greenback in the short-term.

For the BoE, the market sees a 60% probability of no change at this week’s meeting and a total of 56 bps of easing by year-end. Tomorrow we get the UK CPI report and if the data surprises to the downside, the market will likely see a rate cut on Thursday as the highest probability.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

GBPUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that GBPUSD bounced from the key 1.3050 support where we had also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence and extended the rally above the 1.32 handle. If the price manages to break into new highs, there’s not much resistance until the 1.35 handle.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a key swing level around 1.3238 which is where we got the reaction to the US NFP report and the following appreciation in the greenback. This is where we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the level to position for a drop back into the 1.3050 support. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into new highs.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

GBPUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have an upward trendline defining the current bullish momentum. The buyers will likely keep on leaning on the trendline to position for further upside. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to pile in for a drop into the 1.3050 support. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the US Retail Sales and the US Industrial Production data. Tomorrow, we have the UK CPI report and the FOMC Rate Decision. On Thursday, we have the BoE Rate Decision and the latest US Jobless Claims figures. On Friday, we conclude with the UK Retail Sales data.