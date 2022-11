GBPUSD tests the cluster of support targets. Below 200 H MA

The GBPUSD is inching down and in the process is below the 200 hour MA, the 50% of the move up from the November 17 low and is in the swing area between 1.19416 and 1.19543.

A move below the swing area would open another door and should see more probing to the downside. The 61.8% of the same move higher comes in at 1.1911.

Sellers are making a play. Can they now put some room between the 200 hour MA and the price?