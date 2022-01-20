GBPUSD test the 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The GBPUSD is mired in a narrow 41 pip trading range for the day. The average over the last 22 trading days has been 75 pips. So there is room to roam.

The problem is the market is currently stuck between support near a swing area between 1.3597 and 1.3603 on the downside and the 100/200 hour moving averages between 1.3635 and 1.3644. The price high just reached 1.36398, and backed off a bit. A move above the moving averages would tilt the bias more to the upside after the corrective move down from last week's test of its 200 day moving average (topside green line at 1.37307 currently).