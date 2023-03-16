GBPUSD trade between the 200 hour MA and 100 hour MA

The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity has experienced volatile price action today, with the high price briefly surpassing its 100-hour moving average (blue line, currently at 1.2108) before quickly reversing course. Momentum could not be sustained. It would now take a move back above that 100 hour moving average to increase the bullish bias.

On the downside, yesterday's low stalled precisely at the 200-hour moving average. It's worth noting that on Friday, the price crossed above this 200-hour moving average and then retested it before surging upward. That increases the MAs importance going forward. The low price today could not reach that 200 hour moving average level .

Sandwiched between the two hourly moving averages is the 100-day moving average at 1.20363 (blue step line on the chart above). During the London/New York trading session, the price dipped below the 100-hour moving average a few times, but the downward momentum could not be sustained. The GBP/USD currently trades at 1.2069.