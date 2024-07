GBPUSD reaches a key target. Which way from here?

The GBPUSD has traded to a new low and with it is testing a cluster of support targets. Those levels come between 1.2845 to 1.2860. The low just reached 1.2852.

Move below and the break higher this week starts to break down more. Find the buyers here, and its a good place to base and restart the move higher going into the new trading day.