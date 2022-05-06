GBPUSD but closer to the June 2020 lows

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term continued its move lower today. The price traded to the lowest level since June 2020 with a new low of 1.2277. That got close to the June 29/June 30 lows between 1.2250 and 1.2256, but early buyers against that next key support target have pushed the price back higher. The current price trades at 1.2337.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the GBPUSDs move back to the upside - off of the new 2022 low - made it all the way to 1.23794, over 100 pips higher from the days lows.

That high - off of the low - tested the Asian session high near 1.2379 and found willing sellers.. There has been a modest rotation down since the jobs report.

Going forward it would take a move in the GBPUSD above the double top today, and then above the swing low from last week at 1.24107 to give buyers more hope.

Recall from yesterday, after breaking below the low from last week, the corrective move back to the upside ticked up to 1.24130 just 2 or 3 pips above the old low at 1.24107 before rotating back to the downside.

The inability to retake that old low level increases the levels of importance going forward, and keeps the sellers firmly in control.

Ultimately, if the price is going higher, the price needs to get back above that level. Absent that and the buyers are simply not winning.

GBPUSD remains in the sellers control