The GBPUSD tilts to the downside

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. rallied strongly yesterday. The BOE did raise rates by 25 basis points as expected. Weaker US data also contributed to a sharp move to the upside from a fundamental perspective.

Technically yesterday, the price stepped above its 100 hour moving average (blue line, then above a ceiling level from Tuesday and Wednesdays trade and the 38.2% retracement between 1.22038 and 1.2216. The 50% retracement and 200 hour moving average (green line) were also broken as was the 61.8% retracement at 1.23860.

What did stall the rise was an old swing ceiling between 1.2400 and 1.24107 (see red numbered circles in the chart above). Sellers also leaned against the low of the up and down "red box" that confined the pair from May 19 to last Friday (June 10). The low that swing area comes in at 1.24232. Sellers came in early against that level.

Today, the price move back below the 200 hour moving average and the 50% retracement, but has been chopping down and up and back down. Stay below the 50% retracement keeps the sellers more control (watch 1.2288 to 1.229954 resistance ).

As I type, the pair is making a new lows for the day at 1.2232, and looks back down toward the aforementioned ceiling and 38.2% retracement area between 1.22038 and 1.2216 as the next key downside target. Sellers are to take more control.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the low price this week stalled near the swing hi going back to March 20, 2020. During the Covid selloff, the price raced the lower below that level and bounced up to with fell to a new low, before restarting the run higher.

GBPUSD low stalled near a corrective high from March 2020