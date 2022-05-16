GBPUSD moves higher but momentum stalls above its 100H MA

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has seen a modest move above its falling 100 hour moving average in trading today. Earlier in the Asian session, the price broke near 1.2267 and rose to a high at 1.22957, but reversed lower end closed back below the moving average line.

Over the last 3 hours of trading, the price is also extended above that falling line currently at 1.22557, but price action to the upside has been limited to 1.22697.

Clearly, there is some apprehension to the upside. Buyers and sellers are battling it out and waiting for the next shove.

Recall, that on Friday, the price of the GBPUSD took out the swing low from May 25, 2020 at 1.2159 and traded to the lowest level since May 18, 2020 at 1.21543. That move lower also took out Thursday's low at 1.21655 in the process, but could not sustain momentum on the break.

Sellers turned to buyers and closed near session highs for the day. As a result, there is some dip buying near 2 year lows. The question is "Can the buyers keep the momentum going?".

So far, getting above the 100 hour moving average and staying above is still a key hurdle that buyers are having trouble with.

A break above - with momentum - would target the 200 hour moving average at 1.23268 which would be a another key target to get to and through if the buyers are to take back more control. Failure to do that, and more momentum below the 100 hour moving average, and the sellers are still winning. The buyers are losing.

GBPUSD move below the May 25, 2020 low last week