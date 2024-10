The GBPUSD moved up to test the 200 hour MA (green line) at 1.29986. THe high price reached 1.29977, just below that level.

The subsequent move to the downside has seen the price move lower and toward the 100-day MA and 100-hour MA. Both of those MAs come in at 1.29683. The dualing MAs increase the levels importance for both buyers and sellers.