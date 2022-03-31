GBPUSD
GBPUSD failed on the break below the 200 hour MA

The  GBPUSD  for the 2nd day in a row, tried to extend above its 200 hour MA (green line) but found willing sellers . The MA comes in at 1.31636. The high yesterday reached 1.31818. Today the high reached 1.31694 and reversed back to the downside.

Two days. Two failures = not good for the pair (to the upside that is).

The 100 hour MA comes in at 1.3127. A move below that level should increase the tilt to the downside again with a break below 1.3109 giving sellers more confidence as buyers and sellers fight in this pair.