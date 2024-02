The price of gold is continuing its move to the downside today with a decline close to $19.Higher US yields and a higher US dollar are helping to push the price lower.

Having said that, technically a key swing area is being approached by traders. That area comes between $2009.42 and $2012.74 (see video) It would take a move below that level to have traders looking toward the low for the year at $2001.60 and the natural support level at $2000.