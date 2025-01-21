TradeCompass for Gold Futures Analysis Today – January 21, 2025

Current Overview:

Gold Futures are currently trading at 2,740, maintaining a tight range. Traders should closely monitor the key breakout levels: 2,745 for bullish opportunities and 2,735 for bearish setups. These levels align with significant technical indicators, including the VWAP and Value Area boundaries from previous trading sessions. This gold futures analysis today provides actionable insights and potential trade setups for both bullish and bearish scenarios.

Key Levels to Watch in Gold Futures Today:

Bullish Bias Above 2,745

This level represents yesterday’s VWAP high. If price sustains above 2,745, it signals a potential bullish breakout and momentum shift for gold futures.

Bearish Bias Below 2,735

This level aligns with today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL) and yesterday’s VWAP low. A break below this level suggests increased bearish momentum in today’s gold futures trading.

Profit Targets for Gold Futures Today:

Bullish Targets for Gold Futures Today:

2,748 – Just below yesterday’s VWAP and Point of Control (POC). 2,753.7 – Below yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH) and the POC from two days ago. 2,758.2 – Just under Friday’s Value Area High, offering a further bullish target. 2,770 – For traders seeking a more distant bullish target or a runner in today’s gold futures market.

Bearish Targets for Gold Futures Today:

2,731–2,732 – Near the Value Area Low of January 16, providing a quick bearish target. 2,729.2 – Positioned just above yesterday’s Value Area Low. 2,720.7 – A deeper bearish target for gold futures trading today. 2,713.9 – Slightly above the Value Area High of January 15. 2,706.5 – Above January 15’s VWAP and close to its POC. 2,700 – A significant psychological round number for gold futures traders. 2,685.5 – A distant bearish target for extended momentum in gold futures today.

Why These Levels Matter for Gold Futures Analysis Today

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price):

The VWAP is a critical indicator that calculates the average price traded throughout the session, weighted by volume. It is widely used in gold futures analysis today to identify fair value and market sentiment:

Price above VWAP indicates bullish momentum.

indicates bullish momentum. Price below VWAP signals bearish sentiment.

Point of Control (POC):

The POC represents the price level with the highest traded volume in a session. It acts as a magnet for price action and provides critical clues for reversals or trend continuations in gold futures trading.

Value Area High (VAH) & Low (VAL):

These levels mark the boundaries of the Value Area, where 68% of trading activity occurs. In today’s gold futures analysis, these zones serve as reliable support and resistance levels, helping traders define high-probability setups.

Summary of Gold Futures Analysis Today:

Gold Futures are currently within a narrow trading range, providing limited opportunities until a breakout occurs. Traders should wait for confirmation:

Above 2,745 for bullish momentum.

for bullish momentum. Below 2,735 for bearish continuation.

Use the outlined profit targets for gold futures today to scale out of positions and manage risk effectively. Whether you are targeting the bullish side of gold futures or the bearish side of gold futures trading today, ensure disciplined execution and proper stop-loss placement.

Trade at your own risk, visit ForexLive.com for additional views, and stay tuned for more updates from the TradeCompassas part of your trading analysis today.