The price of gold is moving higher and near highs for the day. The price is up $24.61 or 0.92% at $2718.36. The high for the day has reached $2721.16.

The move higher is up testing the high from November 25 which peaked at $2721.41 jut above the high for the day. Get above that level and the price enters in the upper extreme that peaked in November at $2790.07.

Does the price break higher from here or find willing sellers.

The price is up 4 consecutive days. From the low on December 6, the price is up 4.12%

In other commodity news, crude oil is up $1.88 or 2.74% at $70.46. The high today reached $70.48. That is approaching the high from last week (and the highest level going back to November 25) at $70.55. Break above, and the falling 100-day MA comes in at $71.65.