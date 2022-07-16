The video below presents a technical analysis for Gold as the price of XAUUSD is close to $1700 and the trade idea, for your consideration, becomes applicable only if the $1700 'round number' price is lost (crossed down).

If that happens, we look to fade the downward move, so seeking to enter a long position betting that there will be a bullish reversal up. Since it is impossible to catch the exact bottom, even if the trade idea plays out, we scatter a small net of three buy orders as follows:

First buy for Gold futures at $1684.20 Second buy Gold futures at $1673.6 Third buy Gold futures at $1660.6 Average entry price, if all 3 orders are filled: 1672.80 For the stop loss and 2 take profit targets: Watch the video.

And as always, as the Gold price forecast within the video shows, we set a stop risking 1.66% and aiming for double that on the take profit side of the long position. Furthermore, since there is very sifnificant upside potential for ther long term swing trader, if this Gold trade idea plays out, then letting half of the position ride further, as detailed in the technical analysis video, is something worth thinking about.

Trade gold at your own risk. See more technical analysis at ForexLive.

Gold futures technical analysis chart

Note that it very possible that some of the buy orders get filled, trade becomes profitable, and there would be another lower buy order hanging. This is what happened with our recent DAX trade idea where the top buy order filled, and the trade is currently very profitable. In that case, traders can stick to the original idea or cancel the lower (unfilled) buy orders and set a stop at their discretion, including working with the stop losses that we may have suggested to consider. This is solely up to you, just be aware of which of your Gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss. Read this Term orders get filled and adapt.