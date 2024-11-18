Gold is up sharply in trading today after falling -4.52% last week - its worst week since falling 6.03% during week of June 14, 2021.

Technically, looking at the hourly chart, the price moved sharply lower last week and in doing so stayed below its 100-hour moving average (blue line on the chart above). After reaching a key support target at its 50% midpoint of the move up from the June 10 low to the end of October high at $2538.70, the momentum to the downside stalled and there was a modest rebound into the close on Friday.

In trading today, the price moved back above its 100-hour moving average (blueline at $2581.13. After retesting the 100-hour moving average on the intraday correction, the price pushed even higher. The 200-hour moving average at $2622.85, is the next target. The current price is trading at $2611.12, up $48.16 or 1.87%.

--------------------------------------------------

Gold Market Rebound

Key Points:

Gold surges today after worst week since June 2021 (-4.52%). Technical breakout: Price extends above the 100-hour moving average ($2581.13). Support level: 50% midpoint ($2538.70) halted downturn last week. Next key upside target: 200-hour moving average ($2622.85). Current price: $2611.12 (+1.87%).

Outlook:

Bullish momentum: Sustained move above 100-hour MA. Potential resistance: 200-hour MA ($2622.85).

Actionable Insights: