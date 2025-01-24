Fundamental Overview

Gold has been on a consistent bid ever since the softer US inflation data last week eased the concerns around a more hawkish rate path and led to a fall in real yields. Tonight, we got some more easing in yields as Trump said that he would rather not use tariffs on China.

Gold has been rallying recently both on the uncertainty around tariffs as a safe haven and on lower yields on positive tariffs news. Kind of a win-win scenario. The biggest threat to gold is a hawkish repricing in interest rates expectations. So, as long as the data doesn’t point towards that, the bullish trend should remain intact.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold managed to break above the key 2721 resistance and extended the gains into new highs as the buyers piled in more aggressively to target a new all-time high. The sellers will likely step in around the 2790 level with a defined risk above it to position for a drop back into the 2600 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have an upward trendline defining the current bullish momentum. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have a better risk to reward setup around the trendline to position for a rally into a new all-time high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking below the trendline to extend the pullback into the 2721 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price rallied already into the upper bound of the average daily range for today. Chasing the price here isn’t a good idea from a risk management perspective. The buyers will likely lean on the trendline or the 2760 level to keep pushing into new highs, while the sellers will look for a break below the trendline to target new lows.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today, we conclude the week with the Flash US PMIs.

