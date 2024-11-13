Fundamental Overview

Gold is now down almost 6% from the US election day. That shouldn’t be surprising as the last time we got a red sweep gold dropped by more than 16%.

The reason is that a red sweep brings a more expansionary fiscal policy and should be not only positive for growth but also for inflation.

In fact, the market now sees just two 25 bps rate cuts in 2025 which is already much less than the four projected by the Fed in September.

In the bigger picture, gold remains in a bullish trend as real yields will likely continue to fall amid the Fed’s easing cycle, but for now the short-term trend is to the downside due to the repricing in rate cuts expectations.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold is now trading near the key trendline around the 2600 level. This is where the buyers are stepping in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into a new all-time high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the next trendline around the 2400 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more clearly the strong support zone we have around the 2600 level where there’s the confluence of the previous swing low level and the trendline. We can see that we also have a downward trendline defining the current bearish momentum.

If we get a pullback, the sellers will likely lean on it to position for the break below the major trendline, while the buyers will look for a break higher to increase the bullish bets into a new all-time high.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have another minor downward trendline defining the bearish momentum on this timeframe. More aggressive sellers might lean on this one to position for the break of the major trendline, while the buyers will look for a break higher to target the pullback into the next downward trendline. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today, we have the US CPI report. Tomorrow, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures. On Friday, we conclude the week with the US Retail Sales data.

See the video below