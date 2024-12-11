Fundamental Overview

Gold broke out of the consolidation and rallied into an important resistance around the 2700 level. In the bigger picture, the trend remains bullish amid the Fed’s easing cycle, but the short-term corrections will likely be triggered by the repricing in rate cuts expectations.

Today might be one of those days as we have the US CPI report. Higher than expected figures will likely trigger another selloff, while lower than expected data should keep the precious metal supported into new highs.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold broke out of the consolidation around the major trendline and rallied into the 2700 level. The buyers will keep on targeting a new all-time high and pile in at every technical break, while the sellers will look for a break below the 2600 support to gain control and position for a drop into the next major trendline around the 2400 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more clearly the break out of the consolidation and the rally into the resistance around the 2709 level. This is where we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the resistance to position for a drop back into the 2600 support. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into the all-time high.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have an upward trendline defining the current bullish momentum. The buyers will likely continue to lean on it to keep targeting new highs, while the sellers will look for a break lower to position for the drop into the support.

We have the US CPI report today and the reaction will likely be big, so it might be better to wait for the release before picking a direction. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US CPI report. Tomorrow, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures and the US PPI.

