Fundamental Overview

Gold has been on a sustained rally ever since the last Fed’s decision as real yields fell further due to inflation expectations rising faster than nominal yields.

More recently, real yields pulled back a bit, while gold continued to print new highs. The new driver could be China as this week they started to implement strong easing measures.

Overall, there hasn’t been any bearish catalyst since the last FOMC decision, so the bullish momentum remained intact. Watch out for strong US data next week though as it could trigger a correction.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold extended the gains into new highs. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have a much better risk to reward setup around the trendline. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the 2482 support.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have another trendline defining the current bullish momentum on this timeframe. If we get a pullback, we can expect the buyers to lean on the trendline to position for new highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the major trendline.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have yet another minor trendline defining the bullish momentum on this timeframe. The buyers will likely keep on leaning on it to position for new highs, while the sellers will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the next trendline. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures, while tomorrow we conclude the week with the US PCE report.

See the video below