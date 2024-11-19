Fundamental Overview

Last week, despite the higher-than-expected inflation figures and a less dovish Powell, the market’s pricing remained largely unchanged at three rate cuts by the end of 2025.

This might be a signal that the market is now fine with the current pricing, and we will need stronger reasons to price out the remaining rate cuts. This opened the door for some pullback with gold rising above key technical levels.

In the bigger picture, gold remains in a bullish trend as real yields will likely continue to fall amid the Fed’s easing cycle, but the short-term corrections will be triggered by a repricing in rate cuts expectations.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold managed to bounce back and rise above the major trendline around the 2600 level. The buyers will likely pile in around these levels with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into a new all-time high.

The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking back below the trendline to position for a drop into the next major trendline around the 2400.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a downward trendline defining the bearish momentum. The sellers will likely lean on it to position for the break below the major trendline, while the buyers will look for a break higher to increase the bullish bets into a new all-time high.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have an upward trendline defining the current bullish momentum. If we were to get a pullback, the buyers will likely lean on the trendline to keep pushing into new highs, while the sellers will look for a break lower to increase the bearish bets into new lows. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

This week is pretty empty on the data front with the most important releases scheduled for the latter part of the week. On Thursday, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures, while on Friday we conclude the week with the US PMIs.

