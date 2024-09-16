Fundamental Overview

Last Thursday, we finally got the breakout in gold after a softer than expected US PPI report. That was kind of a strange move but eventually the momentum picked up and we got the rally into new all-time highs.

Late Thursday we have also got WSJ’s Timiraos publishing an article suggesting that a 50 bps cut was still on the table and gold added to gains as real yields continued to fall. We are now heading into the FOMC decision with the 50 bps probabilities standing around 60%.

Before the FOMC we have a couple of top-tier US data points like Retail Sales and Industrial Production. In case we get strong data we could see a pullback in gold, but overall we will likely head into the decision with a 50/50 chance anyway.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold finally managed to break out of the month-long range and extended the rally close to the 2600 level as momentum players piled in.

In case we get a pullback, we can expect the buyers to step in around the previous resistance now turned support to position for the continuation of the uptrend. The sellers, on the other hand, don’t have any level where to lean on this timeframe, so we need to zoom in to see some more details.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more clearly the breakout and then the increase in the bullish momentum as more buyers started to pile in while sellers squared their positions. There’s not much else to add here, so we need to zoom in some more to get a better picture.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a minor upward trendline. The buyers will likely keep on leaning on it to position for a rally into the 2600 level. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to position for a drop into the 2532 level. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Tomorrow we get the US Retail Sales and the US Industrial Production data. On Wednesday, we have the FOMC Rate Decision. On Thursday, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures.

