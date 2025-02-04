Fundamental Overview

Gold yesterday extended the rally into a new all-time high as Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China led to a notable fall in real yields. In fact, inflation expectations (as measured by the breakeven rates) rose, while nominal Treasury yields fell.

The thinking here is that a trade war would lead to an increase in inflation but also to a slowdown in the economy. Thankfully, it seems like Trump continues to use tariffs as a way to bring countries to the table and get some resolutions on his demands.

In fact, after some positive talks the tariffs on Mexico and Canada have been paused for 30 days which triggered some risk-on sentiment in the markets. Today, Trump is expected to speak with Xi and positive news should strengthen the positive mood.

Given these expectations, we might see a pullback in gold as Treasury yields will likely rise and inflation expectations fall.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold yesterday extended the rally into yet another all-time high as real yields dropped into new lows. The buyers will likely continue to pile in as long as the price stays above the 2790 level to target new highs, while the sellers will look for a drop below that level to start looking for new lows with the 2721 level as the first target.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have an upward trendline defining the bullish momentum. If we get a pullback into the trendline, the buyers will likely lean on it to position for a rally into a new all-time high, while the sellers will look for a break lower to increase the bearish bets into the 2721 level next.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a counter-trendline defining the current pullback. If we get a pullback into it, we can expect the sellers to lean on it to extend the pullback into the major trendline. The buyers, on the other hand, will look for a break higher to increase the bullish bets into new highs. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we get the US Job Openings data and potentially a Trump-Xi call on tariffs. Tomorrow, we have the US ADP and the US ISM Services PMI. On Thursday, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures. On Friday, we conclude the week with the US NFP report.