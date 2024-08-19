Fundamental Overview

Last Friday, gold had a very positive day despite a lack of catalysts, which culminated in a breakout of a key resistance that’s been holding the precious metal in a range for a month.

In the big picture, gold should remain supported as real yields fall as we head into the Fed’s easing cycle, but in the short-term a bigger pullback due to some repricing in the aggressive rate cuts expectations seemed justified.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as the price faded the weakness from the strong US data and reached a new all-time high.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that gold eventually managed to break above the key resistance zone around the 2480 level and extended the gains into the 2500 level as more buyers piled in.

The buyers are now in control and the breakout should give them more conviction to target new highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price falling back below the 2480 level to invalidate the breakout and position for a drop into the 2360 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more clearly the last Friday’s breakout. If the price were to pull back to retest the resistance now turned support, the buyers will likely lean on it with a defined risk below it to position for new highs with a better risk to reward setup.

The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price falling below the support to position for a drop into the upward trendline first and, upon a break lower, increase the bearish bets into the 2360 level.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have the confluence of a minor upward trendline around the support zone. This should strengthen that price area and give the buyers more conviction for a bounce in case the price were to fall back there. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have Fed’s Waller speaking. On Thursday we get the US Jobless Claims figures and the US PMIs. On Friday we conclude with Fed Chair Powell speaking at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

See the video below