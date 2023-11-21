The price of gold is experiencing a significant upward surge. As of today, it has risen nearly $27, surpassing the $2000 mark and is now approaching its next target, the late October high of around $2009.42. The highest price reached today was $2007.54, indicating a pause near the previous high. A break above this level would further strengthen the bullish momentum.

In this video, I will delve into the technical factors that have been influencing gold's price movement over the past week. Additionally, I will highlight the potential risks and key targets that traders should be aware of in this dynamic market.