- Google reported earnings last night. It earnings results were not that positive. Still, it seems that market was ready to absorb a more disappointing earnings report from Google, following the SNAP 40% crash
- The fact that GOOG was slightly positive (hovering around a 3% rise after-hours, following the earning announcement) supports the idea that it's apx. 32.5% drop from the all time high (at the end of Jan 2021) to the recent low (at the end of May 2022) is enough.
- The dip is over for Google in 2022, most likely. This does not mean that we will see a huge, uninterrupted rally for Alphabet's stock from here. More likely, we may witness some 'trading range' price action for the stock till the end of the year (leg up, leg down, and some partial retracement up of the 32% drop since the ATH)
- A Snapchat is not like a Google. The market is differentiating between a fair valued stock to another that still needs to sell off. That is why two stocks of two companies that live in a similar online advertising space, can react so differently, one (SNAP) crahing 40% after its earnings report, and the other (GOOG) keeping its head well above water. This may be a general hint by Mister Market, that good companies have corrected enough, and lesser ones still have some fat to shed off
- So, how does one play Google now? The following Google technical analysis video provides one opinion of why and where to go Long
- The technical analysis for GOOG below presents the Anchored VWAP on the weekly timeframe, set from an important point in the chart, the low of the COVID crash
- Anchored VWAP modifies VWAP. It binds computations to a trader-chosen price bar. It's comparable to VWAP since it weights price and volume. Like VWAP, it identifies chart support and resistance
- The Google stock technical analysis on the daily timeframe introduces a regression channel, a type of technical indicator that could show when to buy or sell. The linear regression channel, also known as the raff regression channel, is an indicator with three lines that is based on standard deviation. When the trend is up and the indicator goes up, this is called a "buy signal."
- Furthermore, Google stock chart shows a diagnal resistance and a 20EMA line on the weekly.
- An exponential moving average (EMA) is a calculation of the average price over a certain amount of time that gives more weight to the most recent price data. This makes it respond more quickly to changes in price. On the weekly timeframe, a good amount of traders and trading algorithms are watching this technical indicator on the Google price chart
We hope you will benefit from our Google stock analysis and trade idea. Trade GOOG at your own risk. Visit ForexLive for technical analysis
Technical Analysis
In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases.
