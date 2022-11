The US CPI will be released at the bottom of the hour. Risk is increased so be careful. Don't confuse gambling with trading.

However, if stronger than expectations or weaker we could see some good trend like moves. So know your levels that define the bias and your risk.

What levels are in play for the major currency pairs? I look at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDCAD in the morning forex report.