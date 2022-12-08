The USD has a lower bias heading into Friday's trading vs the EUR, AUD and NZD helped by the run lower on Thursday. The USDJPY is more neutral as it trades between the 100/200 hour MAs

With the EURUSD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD tilting more to the upside, what targets lie above and what are the risk levels that might hurt the bullish bias heading into the new trading day?

With the USDJPY trading between its 100/200 hour MAs what levels would increases the bullish bias, and what levels would increase the bearish bias?

