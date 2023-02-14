The strongest to the weakest at the start of day

To start the US trading session (and before the US CPI), the USD was mostly lower. The GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking auth The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking auth Read this Term and the EUR were the strongest of the majors and the NZD was the weakest. The USD was right behind the NZD on the weakish end of the currency spectrum. See the ranking above to see what the picture looked like before the data.

Since then the market has had some volatile up and down price action but overall, the GBP and EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term remain the stongest. The NZD is still the weakest, but the USD has moved higher and is up vs all the major currencies with the exception of the GBP. The dollar is unchanged vs the EUR.

The snapshot of the strongest to the weakest currently

Looking at the yields, the 2 year moved from 4.498% to the current yield of 4.622% (up 10 bps). The 10 year moved from 3.688% to 3.78% up 7.5 bps on the day.

The S&P was implying a gain of 14 points just before release. It is now down -20 points. The Nasdaq was up 45 points. It is now down -40 points.

Of interest as well is that the Fed Fund rate outlook now has the target rate above the Feds last terminal rate of 5.10%. That terminal rate might be higher now, but of importance is the "market" is now seeing 5.29% as the terminal rate.

The terminal rate is above the Fed high terminal rate now

Fed Watcher Timiraos spoke to this in his latest tweet when he tweeted:

In Fed speak today after the CPI, Logan said:

Even after pausing, need to stay flexible then tighten further if conditions call for it

Need continued gradual rate hikes until we see convincing evidence inflation is falling to 2% in a sustainable, timely way

Tightening policy too little is the top risk

Tightening too much or too fast risks weakening the labor market more than necessary

Should not lock in a peak Fed policy rate or precise rate path

There has been some progress, need to see slower inflation in services

Little sign of improvement in core services ex housing inflation

Need a better balance in labor market to bring inflation back to 2%

Logan is flexible but the limit to rates is not yet defined.

For Fed's Barkin:

Businesses now see pricing as a lever

There's going to be a lot more inertia and persistence in inflation than we want

It will take awhile for us to get inflation back to target

May or may not take rates higher if inflation persists, will react to data

If inflation settles, we might not go as far on the rate peak, it all depends on the data

There is a very good case for leaving rates higher for longer for a period of time

Lesson of the 1970s is don't give up too early

My view on rates is two-sided depending on what inflation does

Biggest surprise has been the jobs market

Last month's jobs gains were much stronger than anticipated

For me the risk of doing too much is outweighed by the risk of doing too little

The final comment that the risk of doing too little outweighs the opposite says he too does not have a limit yet to rates.