USDJPY weekly chart

There has been a 1400-pip one-way move in USD/JPY since early March. It's one of the largest major FX moves in years, particularly in a time outside a major crisis.

The catalyst was a jump in Treasury yields on the realization of stickier  inflation  that would lead to protracted and rapid global rate hikes, in part due to the Ukraine war.

What's next?

US short-term yields have been pinned around 2.5% since the start of the month and that's the biggest driver for USD/ JPY  but longer-term rates have moved up, adding some fuel. In the meantime, Japan hasn't buckled against pressure on rates or the yen.

But nothing moves in a straight line forever and counter-trend moves in FX are the most violent ones. Has USD/JPY gone too far?

The daily RSI is at 85, the weekly at 87 and monthly at 82. All those are extreme but the weekly chart is also instructive. The last time the weekly RSI got above 85 was in 2014. That was followed shortly after by a retracement to 115.75 from 121.50. Before that, it hit 85 in January 2013 but then continued to rally in the next 4 weeks before a quick 300 pips retracement then a 500 spike from that interim low. The RSI eventually hit 90 on that move.

In both cases, USD/JPY relieved the extremely overbought conditions but ultimately marched higher over the following months.

So recent history argues against chasing this spike but also argues that getting the timing of retracement right is highly challenging. Better to wait for a dip to buy and a new opportunity to ride the rising trend.