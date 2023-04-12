The initial reaction to the CPI data is lower rates and lower dollar.

THe two year yield is trading down around -14.4 basis points to 3.914%. The 10 year yield is down 6.6 basis points to 3.368%.

In the forex ,

EURUSD
EURUSD moves toward 1.1000
  • USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved lower and is testing the 100 hour moving average at 132.72. Below that is the 200 hour moving average at 132.508. The price is bouncing off the level and currently trades at 132.93. The swing low from yesterday reached 132.96. That level is a close resistance followed by the 100 day MA up at 133.325.
USDJPY
USDJPY moves down to test the 100 hour moving average

In the premarket for US stocks, major indices or higher:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 181 points
  • S&P index up 27.25 points
  • NASDAQ index up 114 points