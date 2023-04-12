The initial reaction to the CPI data is lower rates and lower dollar.
THe two year yield is trading down around -14.4 basis points to 3.914%. The 10 year yield is down 6.6 basis points to 3.368%.
In the forex ,
- EURUSD : The EURUSD has moved higher (lower USD). The price has moved above the swing high price from April 4 at 1.09728. The prices ticking toward 1.1000 which was the high price from February 1. On February 2, the high price reach 1.10317. That was the highest level going back to April 4, 2022
- USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved lower and is testing the 100 hour moving average at 132.72. Below that is the 200 hour moving average at 132.508. The price is bouncing off the level and currently trades at 132.93. The swing low from yesterday reached 132.96. That level is a close resistance followed by the 100 day MA up at 133.325.
In the premarket for US stocks, major indices or higher:
- Dow Industrial Average up 181 points
- S&P index up 27.25 points
- NASDAQ index up 114 points