Trade Compass: Apple Stock (January 17, 2025)
Apple is currently trading at $230.11 in the pre-market, and we’re watching key levels that could guide today’s price action. Here's a breakdown of the key zones and possible scenarios:
Key Levels to Watch
- Yesterday's VWAP (Resistance): $230.57
- Yesterday's Value Area High (VAH): $230.96
- January 13th Value Area Low (VAL): $231.28
- January 14th Value Area Low: $233.54 (close to January 13th VWAP close)
- January 14th POC: $233.28 (slightly above yesterday's first upper standard deviation VWAP)
Bullish Scenario
- Threshold: Price must exceed $233.50.
- A breakout above this level would signal bullish momentum. Buyers should monitor price action for confirmation beyond this threshold before entering long positions.
- Profit-Taking Zones for Bulls: $235.00 or higher (near-term targets).
Bearish Scenario
- Resistance Area for Sellers: Between $230.40 and $232.40.
- Sellers might capitalize here if Apple fails to sustain above these levels. This area is also ideal for those looking to reduce exposure ahead of earnings.
- Downside Targets:
- $225.00: Semi-round number and first target for bears.
- $213.75: Just above the September low.
- $200.00: A distant round number with lower probability in the near term.
Summary
- Bullish Bias: Only if Apple exceeds $233.50, confirming momentum for upward movement.
- Bearish Bias: If Apple remains under $233.50, with a key resistance zone at $230.40–$232.40 for potential short entries.
- Risk Management: Use the above levels for stop placements and profit-taking zones.
Disclaimer: Trade Apple at your own risk. For additional views, visit ForexLive.com.