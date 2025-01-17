Trade Compass: Apple Stock (January 17, 2025)

Apple is currently trading at $230.11 in the pre-market, and we’re watching key levels that could guide today’s price action. Here's a breakdown of the key zones and possible scenarios:

Key Levels to Watch

Yesterday's VWAP (Resistance): $230.57 Yesterday's Value Area High (VAH): $230.96 January 13th Value Area Low (VAL): $231.28 January 14th Value Area Low: $233.54 (close to January 13th VWAP close) January 14th POC: $233.28 (slightly above yesterday's first upper standard deviation VWAP)

Bullish Scenario

Threshold: Price must exceed $233.50 . A breakout above this level would signal bullish momentum. Buyers should monitor price action for confirmation beyond this threshold before entering long positions.

Price must exceed . Profit-Taking Zones for Bulls: $235.00 or higher (near-term targets).

Bearish Scenario

Resistance Area for Sellers: Between $230.40 and $232.40 . Sellers might capitalize here if Apple fails to sustain above these levels. This area is also ideal for those looking to reduce exposure ahead of earnings.

Between . Downside Targets: $225.00: Semi-round number and first target for bears. $213.75: Just above the September low. $200.00: A distant round number with lower probability in the near term.



Summary

Bullish Bias: Only if Apple exceeds $233.50 , confirming momentum for upward movement.

Only if Apple exceeds , confirming momentum for upward movement. Bearish Bias: If Apple remains under $233.50 , with a key resistance zone at $230.40–$232.40 for potential short entries.

If Apple remains under , with a key resistance zone at for potential short entries. Risk Management: Use the above levels for stop placements and profit-taking zones.

Disclaimer: Trade Apple at your own risk. For additional views, visit ForexLive.com.