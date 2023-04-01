Did you spot the triple top in gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Read this Term's price, along with its struggle to break past the 2000 mark? If a high-reward, low-probability trading opportunity piques your interest, this gold price forecast could be right up your alley. Just remember, always trade at your own risk!

Gold technical analysis: Anticipating a short trade soon

A quick overview of the the gold technical analysis video above

Triple top formation on the daily time frame

Signs of possible fatigue in the gold market

Yellow channel with touch points at around 1800 and 1975

Pivot point at 1975 seen throughout March

With these factors in mind, let's delve into the potential trade idea.

The 7:1 Short trade idea on Gold futures

This strategy suggests shorting gold on the next possible spike up at 2010.8. Keep in mind that this is an orientation and you should:

Set alerts and follow the price manually

Wait for bull trapping before the last failure and decline

Take partial profits at about 1942 for a 2.5:1 reward versus risk

The final target for this trade idea is around 1827, which represents a move of over 9%. To manage risk, a stop loss is set at 1.3% above, at 2037.

The trade-off: high reward vs. low probability

As with any trading strategy, there's no free lunch. Aiming for bigger rewards means accepting lower probabilities. Some might see this as a risky approach, preferring more confirmations. However, if you're looking for a potential high-reward trade, this gold technical analysis is worth considering.

Takeaway

Keep an eye on gold's price and be ready to act when the right opportunity presents itself.