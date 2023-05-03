The FOMC will announce a rate decision at 2 PM ET. The rotations are 25 basis points although the regional bank pressure has brought down the expectations a bit ahead of that rate decision. The question may be how can the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term execute a dovish hike. You can read Adam's preview HERE:

The Fed's dovish hike

Technically, the USD has moved lower ahead of the decision. The ADP employment report came in stronger than expectations which did throw a stall in the dollars decline a bit, with rated erasing some of the declines, but those moves are being reversed as focus turns back to the Fed.

IN this report I look at the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

The EURUSD moved back above its 100/200 hour MAs tilting the bias more to the upside once again. The USDJPY fell back below its 100 hour MA but remains above its 200 hour MA. The GBPUSD is making a bearish play on a move below its 100 hour MA but remains above its lower 200 hour MA.

