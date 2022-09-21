If you don't know your risk. If you don't know where the bias shifts from bearish to bullish of bullish to bearish, you are not prepared. Today, with the FOMC decision looming, knowing the levels in play that will shift bias is important.

IN the morning video, Greg Michalowski looks at 4 major currencies and tells you where the risk is/where the bias shifts and explains why as well. The major pairs covered include:

EURUSD (0:36)

GBPUSD (3:30)

USDJPY (5:18)

USDCAD (7:09)

Read Adam's post on Putin and his state of mind HERE.