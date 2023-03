The US PCE came in a little weaker than expectations and the USD dips modestly. It is quarter end, month and week end so there may be an element of squaring up . The USD dipped but the price action seems to be more up and down today.

IN the report, I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and the AUDUSD from a technical perspective, outlining the levels in play today.