The USDCHF this week progressed through a series of steps technically, that played like a symphonic orchestra.

In this video, I get on my soapbox, look at the progressions of the price action this week, explain the "whys" and set the stage for the next move.

If you want to trade, you need to know "where you want to trade" and "why". If you don't know your "why", you know nothing.