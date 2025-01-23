TradeCompass for Japanese Yen Futures (6J - March 2025 Contract) | January 23, 2025

Japanese Yen Futures Price Prediction and Analysis

At the time of this analysis, Japanese Yen Futures (6J, March 2025 contract) is trading at 0.0064270, apx at today’s VWAP and just below yesterday’s Point of Control (POC). This price has already triggered a long bias above 0.0064245, offering actionable insights for trade management. This guide includes a detailed price prediction, key levels, and targets for bullish and bearish scenarios.

Current Market Context for the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen Futures are showing low trading activity, resulting in narrower VWAP standard deviations that are expanding throughout the session. At present, the price is positioned for a bullish move, supported by its proximity to key levels such as the VWAP and POC.

Key Levels:

VWAP: Price is slightly above today’s VWAP.

Price is slightly above today’s VWAP. POC: The price is just under the Point of Control (POC) from yesterday.

The price is just under the Point of Control (POC) from yesterday. Bias: Currently, the bias is bullish, as the price has already surpassed the critical level of 0.0064245.

Bullish Scenario: Japanese Yen Futures Long Setup

Entry Trigger:

A long position has already been triggered above 0.0064245, confirming the bullish bias.

Stop Loss:

Place your stop at 0.0064135 , below: At the third lower standard deviation of today’s VWAP . The Value Area Low (VAL) of today and yesterday.

, below:

Profit Targets for Japanese Yen Futures Long Positions:

0.0064345 – Below the POC of January 15. 0.0064455 – Below the POC of January 17 and yesterday's VWAP. 0.0064565 – Below the Value Area High (VAH) of yesterday. 0.0064685 – Below the POC of January 21. 0.0064870 – Just under the VAH of January 21.

Bearish Contingency Plan: Japanese Yen Futures Short Setup

While the dominant bias is bullish, traders should remain prepared for potential bearish moves. A short trade becomes valid if the following conditions are met:

Entry Trigger:

A 4-hour candle closes below 0.0064135.

Stop Loss:

Move the stop loss to the entry price after the first target is hit.

Profit Targets for Japanese Yen Futures Short Positions:

0.0064085 – Above the VWAP of January 6. 0.0063995 – Above the VAH of January 7. 0.0063855 – Above the Value Area Low of January 7.

Key Insights for Japanese Yen Futures Traders

Stop Adjustment: Once the first profit target is reached, adjust your stop loss to the entry price for risk-free trade management.

Once the first profit target is reached, adjust your stop loss to the entry price for risk-free trade management. Market Activity: The current trading range for Japanese Yen Futures is narrow but expanding as volume picks up. This dynamic should be considered when planning trades.

The current trading range for Japanese Yen Futures is narrow but expanding as volume picks up. This dynamic should be considered when planning trades. Bias Overview: The bullish bias is currently stronger, supported by technical levels and VWAP positioning.

Why Trade Japanese Yen Futures Today?

Trading the Japanese Yen Futures (ticker: 6J) provides opportunities to capitalize on key levels such as the VWAP, Value Area High (VAH), and Point of Control (POC). Today's analysis offers actionable insights into bullish and bearish scenarios, equipping traders with clear profit targets and stop-loss levels

Disclaimer:

Trade the Japanese Yen at your own risk. This analysis is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.