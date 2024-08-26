Japan's Nikkei is trading down -0.91% at 38019.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is below is 100-day moving average at 38637.55, but above its 200-day moving average below at 37233.10 (blue and green lines respectively). The last 7 - trading days has seen the price settle between those key MA levels.

With five more days of trading for the month, the price is still down -2.86% for the month. That is the bad news, but recall the low price for the Nikkei reached 31123.10. So the price is up some 22.25% from that low.

The high price for the month reached 38781.56 back on the first trading day of the month before it's tumble on the exiting of the so-called carry trade.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is near unchanged in early trading