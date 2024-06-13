The economic data in the US over the last 24 hours has been on the dollars/week aside with CPI and PPI behaving nicely and the US initial jobless claims showing some employment slow down. From the Fed, however, the largely followed for plot showed only one cut between now and the end of the year which was a bit of a more hawkish/less dovish tilt.

That is marketable it in a quandary and it is reflected in some of the price action and the technicals.

In this video I take a look at three the major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - and analyze what is the price action and technicals telling us.

Be aware. Be prepared. Look for the break with momentum