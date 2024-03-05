To kickstart the US trading day, the above video takes a look at the technicals that are driving the three major currency pairs – the EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD.

What are the technical bias's, the risks, the targets and why will be discussed in this video.

What we also know is the market price action is very limited today indicative of the market that is unsure of the next directional push. At some point there will be a shot that takes a price out of the narrow trading range. It is up to traders to know where those levels are and to take advantage of the shove when it occurs.

So be aware and prepared. This video will help you get there.