The initial jobless claims came in lower than expectations, and that has helped to push the US dollar higher.

In the kickstart video above, I take a look at three of the major currency pairs from a technical perspective - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD. What has been the impact from the data and what might be the roadmap going forward for the day?

I will look at that in this video. So watch and learn.

PS. I did an educational video late yesterday on the MAs that you might find helpful. You can watch it here: