The US is observing a national day of mourning as former Pres. Jimmy Carter's layed to rest.

The New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Exchange will be close but the futures are open as is the US bond market. In US futures trading, the S&P futures are impying a move down -5 points. The Dow industrial average is down around -24 points and the NASDAQ index is down around -20 points.

In the US debt market, yields are lower: 4.264%, -2.7 basis points

2 year 4.264%, -2.7 basis points

5-year 4.433%, -3.4 basis points

10 year 4.656%, -3.6 basis points

30 year 4.888%, -4.3 basis points.

Looking at the forex market, the three major currency pairs are mixed:

EURUSD: In the EURUSD the price action is up and down with the price mostly lower at the moment. If I were to look at the two key levels on the top and downside, the .02718 is a key support. That level was a swing low going back to last Friday before moving higher and was the low price yesterday. It also represents a low of a swing area on the daily chart going back to 2022. On the topside, the 100 hour moving average of 1.0310 is a key upside target. That moving average sits between a swing area between 1.0332 and 1.0343.