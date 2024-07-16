US retail sales came in a stronger and the USD has moved higher. The EURUSD, and GBPUSD has made new session lows. The USDJPY, which was up the Asian session, but retraced some of those gains in the early European session, has reversed back to the upside.and is trading to a new session high.

In this video, I take a look at the 3 major currency pairs from a technical perspective. We know the USD is higher but what has the move done to the charts? What levels are in play? What are the risk? What are the targets?

I will speak to that in the above video.