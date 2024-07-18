In the kickstart video for July 18, 2024, I take a look at the three major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - from a technical perspective. The key levels are in play? What is the bias? the risk? the targets? for each pair and explain why.
For other videos and posts on the 3 major currency pairs:
- EURUSD: https://www.forexlive.com/technical-analysis/eurusd-bounces-off-50-midpoint-giving-the-buyers-the-go-ahead-to-push-higher-20240716/
- USDJPY: https://www.forexlive.com/technical-analysis/kickstart-the-fx-trading-for-july-17-with-a-technical-look-at-the-eurusd-usdjpy-gbpusd-20240717/
- GBPUSD: https://www.forexlive.com/technical-analysis/gbpusd-has-corrected-lower-and-is-retesting-the-13000-level-20240717/