In the kickstart video for July 2, 2024, I take a look at three of the major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.
What is the bias? What are the risk? What are targets? All will be discussed in the above video.
In the kickstart video for July 2, 2024, I take a look at three of the major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.
What is the bias? What are the risk? What are targets? All will be discussed in the above video.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read