As the new trading day, the new trading week, and the new trading month gets underway, the US dollar is fluctuating up and down versus the EUR and GBP. It is lower vs the JPY, but bouncing off its lows back toward moving average resistance.

In this video, I take a look at the three major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - from a technical perspective to kickstart the trading day and the trading week.