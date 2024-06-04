In the kickstart video for June 4, I take a look at the three other major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD from a technical perspective. The EURUSD and GBPUSD extended higher in early European trading before rotating and trending to the downside. Key support looms below which is helping to slow the decline in the early US trading session. PS the ECB does meet on Thursday with expectations of a cut in rates.

Meanwhile, the USDJPY is also moving lower after BOJ Ueda hinted of tightening credit conditions.

What levels are in play? What levels are the key parameters for each of those currency pairs. Find out in the video above.